St. Louis Blues - PlayerWatch

LW Jeremy Welsh was recalled by the Blues from Chicago of the AHL and inserted into the lineup for Monday night’s game, his first game in the NHL since Dec. 14, 2013, when he was with Vancouver. He finished with an even rating in 8:27 of ice time.

C David Backes, moved onto a line with RW Vladimir Tarasenko and LW Alexander Steen, scored two goals and assisted on a third Monday.

RW Ryan Reaves had been a healthy scratch in four of the previous six games, but St. Louis coach Ken Hitchcock put him in the lineup on Tuesday night with a singular purpose. “We don’t want (Jared) Boll to have an easy 500th (career) game (with the Blue Jackets).”

G Jake Allen finished with 16 saves in the Blues’ 3-2 win over the Jets.