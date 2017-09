C Jori Lehtera was in the Blues’ lineup on Thursday night despite taking a high-stick to his face and throat in Tuesday night’s game.

D Colton Parayko missed his second consecutive game for the Blues with a lower-body injury.

C Paul Stastny, out since Oct. 18 because of a broken foot, participated in the morning skate. He is waiting for medical clearance to return to the lineup.

LW Steve Ott, who missed six games because of an upper-body injury, played Thursday.