St. Louis Blues - PlayerWatch
#US NHL
December 14, 2015 / 2:07 AM / 2 years ago

St. Louis Blues - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Jake Allen stopped all 26 Dallas shots and handed the Stars their first shutout of the season. Allen posted his fourth shutout of the season, turning aside 11 shots in the second period and 10 in the third, when the Stars could not break through despite having a five-on-three power-play for 1:18 late in the third period. “You are not going to shut them down,” Blues coach Ken Hitchcock said. “They had their scoring chances. You’ve just got to make it hard on them and that’s what we did in the first and third period, we at least made it hard for them. They’re a dynamic team. Allen was exactly what we needed. Pretty much if you are going to beat Dallas your goalie is going to have to be your best player.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
