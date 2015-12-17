St. Louis Blues - PlayerWatch

RW Vladimir Tarasenko pumped in his team-leading 19th goal of the season on a St. Louis power play less than a minute into the third period to tie the game 3-3. He also added two assists.

RW Troy Brouwer netted his sixth for St. Louis, while left winger Alex Steen notched his 11th on a late second-period power play. Tarasenko and Steen both had three-point nights, and defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk had two assists.

C Paul Stastny scored the game-winning goal late in the third period to cap the Blues’ 4-3, come-from-behind victory over the Winnipeg Jets at the MTS Centre. Stastny beat Winnipeg goalie Connor Hellebuyck for just his third goal of the season. “It’s a divisional game. This is a tough building to play in every time. It’s a big win for us,” said Stastny, whose club played the last five games at home, then went north to Manitoba for just one game before returning home for two more.