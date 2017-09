RW Vladimir Tarasenko snapped a 1-1 tie with a power-play goal with 5:20 to play in the third period, lifting St. Louis to a 2-1 win over the Predators. The goal was Tarasenko’s 20th of the season, tying him with Stars LW Jamie Been for the league lead. It also was his fourth consecutive game with a goal, equaling the longest streak of his career.