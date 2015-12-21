St. Louis Blues - PlayerWatch

D Joel Edmundson was recalled from the Chicago Wolves of the AHL. Edmundson, 22, has made 23 appearances with the Blues this season, with two assists and 20 penalty minutes. The 6-5, 217-pounder has recorded 15 penalty minutes in six games with the Wolves. The Brandon, Manitoba, native was originally drafted by the Blues in the second round of the 2011 NHL draft.

D Petteri Lindbohm was assigned to the Chicago Wolves of the AHL. Lindbohm, 22, has dressed in 20 games for the Wolves this season, recording seven points (two goals, five assists) and 22 penalty minutes. During his call-up, the 6-3, 211-pounder served five penalty minutes in seven games for the Blues. The Helsinki, Finland, native was originally drafted by the Blues in the sixth round of the 2012 draft.

F Jordan Caron was recalled from the Chicago Wolves of the AHL. Caron, 25, was signed by the Blues as a free agent this past offseason. The 6-2, 198-pounder has dressed in 25 games for the Wolves this season, posting 14 points (nine goals, five assists) and 30 penalty minutes. The Sayabec, Quebec, native has appeared in 153 career NHL games between Boston and Colorado, accumulating 28 points (12 goals, 16 assists) and 78 penalty minutes.