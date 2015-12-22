FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
St. Louis Blues - PlayerWatch
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Technology
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NHL
December 23, 2015 / 3:23 AM / 2 years ago

St. Louis Blues - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

D Joel Edmundson, who was recalled Sunday from the Blues’ AHL Chicago affiliate, joined the lineup and played his first game since Dec. 5.

LW Robby Fabbri opened the scoring 8:16 into the game by beating G Steve Mason, who was scrambling across the crease after making a save to his left. Right winger Dmitrij Jaskin took the rebound behind the net and fed Fabbri for a Blues 1-0 lead.

RW Jordan Caron, who was recalled from AHL Chicago, was a healthy scratch Monday in Philadelphia. He is expected to play Tuesday against the Bruins.

C Kyle Brodziak (lower body) was sidelined Monday.

G Jake Allen (15-8-2) was under heavy siege Monday and stopped 27 shots. St. Louis didn’t help him as Philadelphia made its push.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.