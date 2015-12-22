St. Louis Blues - PlayerWatch

D Joel Edmundson, who was recalled Sunday from the Blues’ AHL Chicago affiliate, joined the lineup and played his first game since Dec. 5.

LW Robby Fabbri opened the scoring 8:16 into the game by beating G Steve Mason, who was scrambling across the crease after making a save to his left. Right winger Dmitrij Jaskin took the rebound behind the net and fed Fabbri for a Blues 1-0 lead.

RW Jordan Caron, who was recalled from AHL Chicago, was a healthy scratch Monday in Philadelphia. He is expected to play Tuesday against the Bruins.

C Kyle Brodziak (lower body) was sidelined Monday.

G Jake Allen (15-8-2) was under heavy siege Monday and stopped 27 shots. St. Louis didn’t help him as Philadelphia made its push.