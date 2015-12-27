St. Louis Blues - PlayerWatch

LW Jordan Caron, who was recalled from Chicago of the AHL on Friday, was active Saturday due to an injury to C Kyle Brodziak.

D Carl Gunnarsson returned to the Blues’ lineup after missing Tuesday night’s game with an upper-body injury. D Joel Edmundson was a healthy scratch.

RW Vladimir Tarasenko earned an assist to extend his point-streak to a career-best eight games, but neither he nor Dallas left winger Jamie Benn scored in regulation or overtime, remaining tied for the league lead with 22 goals each.

C Kyle Brodziak missed his fourth consecutive game for the Blues because of a skate cut on his leg. He was replaced in the lineup by LW Jordan Caron, who was recalled from Chicago of the AHL on Friday.

C David Backes scored the first shootout goal of his career in the ninth round, which tied for the longest shootout in franchise history, to give the Blues a 3-2 win over the league-leading Stars.