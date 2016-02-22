St. Louis Blues - PlayerWatch

G Jordan Binnington and D Peter Harrold were assigned by the Blues to the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League on Sunday.

C Adam Cracknell scored his second goal in as many games, after going 28 games without scoring.

LW Alex Steen (upper-body injury) was placed on injured reserve Sunday, and he will be out at least four weeks.

G Jake Allen was activated from injured reserve Sunday after missing 17 games with a lower-body injury he sustained Jan. 8 in Anaheim.