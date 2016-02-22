FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
St. Louis Blues - PlayerWatch
Sections
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
U.S.
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NHL
February 23, 2016 / 4:26 AM / 2 years ago

St. Louis Blues - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Jordan Binnington and D Peter Harrold were assigned by the Blues to the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League on Sunday.

C Adam Cracknell scored his second goal in as many games, after going 28 games without scoring.

D Peter Harrold and G Jordan Binnington were assigned by the Blues to the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League on Sunday.

LW Alex Steen (upper-body injury) was placed on injured reserve Sunday, and he will be out at least four weeks.

G Jake Allen was activated from injured reserve Sunday after missing 17 games with a lower-body injury he sustained Jan. 8 in Anaheim.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.