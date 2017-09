RW Dmitrij Jaskin was inserted into the Blues’ lineup Thursday in place of RW Ryan Reaves, who served the first game of a three-game suspension for his hit on Sharks D Matt Tennyson on Monday night.

D Alex Pietrangelo, out since Feb. 6 because of a knee injury, could return on Saturday when the Blues begin a four-game trip at Nashville, according to the Blues.

RW Ryan Reaves on Thursday served the first game of a three-game suspension for his hit on Sharks D Matt Tennyson on Monday night.