St. Louis Blues - PlayerWatch

C Jori Lehtera left the game late in the first period and did not return. All that was announced was that he suffered an upper-body injury but he appeared to take a puck off his face. The Blues said they would know more about his status on Friday.

RW Dmitrij Jaskin was inserted into the Blues’ lineup Thursday in place of RW Ryan Reaves, who served the first game of a three-game suspension for his hit on Sharks D Matt Tennyson on Monday night.

D Alex Pietrangelo, out since Feb. 6 because of a knee injury, could return on Saturday when the Blues begin a four-game trip at Nashville, according to the Blues.

RW Ryan Reaves on Thursday served the first game of a three-game suspension for his hit on Sharks D Matt Tennyson on Monday night.