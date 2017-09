D Ian Cole played just 14:38 -- only five teammates were on the ice less on Tuesday -- but shared the blame for each goal given up by Pittsburgh in a 2-1 loss to the Islanders. Cole was on the ice for John Tavares’ power-play goal in the first and took a roughing penalty with 10:49 left in the third. Islanders center Anders Lee scored the game-winning goal with six seconds left on the power play.