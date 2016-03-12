FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
St. Louis Blues - PlayerWatch
March 13, 2016 / 5:25 AM / a year ago

St. Louis Blues - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

D Carl Gunnarsson was signed by the Blues to a three-year contract extension worth $8.7 million on Friday.

RW Vladimir Tarasenko had two goals and an assist on Friday night for his fourth three-point game of the season. Tarasenko has five points (three goals, two assists) in four games in March after totaling eight points (four goals, four assists) in 13 games in February.

RW Troy Brouwer played in his 600th NHL game on Friday against Anaheim.

C Steve Ott (lower-body injury) skated with the team for the first time on Friday morning. He has not played since Dec. 5.

C David Backes scored a goal Wednesday that tied Al MacInnis for sixth on the Blues’ all-time scoring list with 452 points.

RW Ryan Reaves had his game misconduct penalty rescinded by the NHL. He received from a charging major against Chicago on Wednesday.

