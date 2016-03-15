St. Louis Blues - PlayerWatch

RW Vladimir Tarasenko, was held without a point after recording three goals and three assists in his team’s previous three games. Tarasenko was minus-4 for the night.

G Anders Nilsson did not dress for the Blues’ previous six games and entered the contest in mop-up duty, but that changed when his team gave him two goals in the third period.

C Paul Stastny scored two goals for St. Louis Monday. Stastny went five-hole to make it 5-4 with 6:24 remaining.

G Jake Allen suffered his first loss in six games and first in three career games against Calgary. He was pulled after C Sean Monahan’s second goal of the second period and was replaced by Anders Nilsson, who was beaten to the glove side by RW Michael Frolik on the winning goal.