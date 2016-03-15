FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
St. Louis Blues - PlayerWatch
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NHL
March 17, 2016 / 4:45 AM / a year ago

St. Louis Blues - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RW Vladimir Tarasenko, was held without a point after recording three goals and three assists in his team’s previous three games. Tarasenko was minus-4 for the night.

G Anders Nilsson did not dress for the Blues’ previous six games and entered the contest in mop-up duty, but that changed when his team gave him two goals in the third period.

C Paul Stastny scored two goals for St. Louis Monday. Stastny went five-hole to make it 5-4 with 6:24 remaining.

G Jake Allen suffered his first loss in six games and first in three career games against Calgary. He was pulled after C Sean Monahan’s second goal of the second period and was replaced by Anders Nilsson, who was beaten to the glove side by RW Michael Frolik on the winning goal.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.