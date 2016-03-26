FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
St. Louis Blues - PlayerWatch
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
March 27, 2016

St. Louis Blues - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

D Petteri Lindbohm was recalled from Chicago of the American Hockey League, but he was a healthy scratch on Friday night.

D Robert Bortuzzo, a healthy scratch in nine of the last 10 games, replaced D Jay Bouwmeester in the Blues’ lineup on Friday night. Bouwmeester also will miss Saturday’s game at Washington because of an upper-body injury.

D Jay Bouwmeester was replaced in the Blues’ lineup on Friday night by D Robert Bortuzzo, a healthy scratch in nine of the last 10 games. Bouwmeester also will miss Saturday’s game at Washington because of an upper-body injury.

G Brian Elliott earned his third consecutive shutout in a 4-0 win over the Vancouver Canucks Friday night. Elliott has stopped all 71 shots in the three games he has played since returning to the lineup after missing 10 games with a knee injury. In his last 11 starts he is 9-0-1 with a 1.61 goals against average. He was not involved in the decision in the game in which he was injured on Feb. 22.

G Jake Allen will start Saturday night against the Capitals, coach Ken Hitchcock said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
