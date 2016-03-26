St. Louis Blues - PlayerWatch

D Petteri Lindbohm was recalled from Chicago of the American Hockey League, but he was a healthy scratch on Friday night.

D Robert Bortuzzo, a healthy scratch in nine of the last 10 games, replaced D Jay Bouwmeester in the Blues’ lineup on Friday night. Bouwmeester also will miss Saturday’s game at Washington because of an upper-body injury.

G Brian Elliott earned his third consecutive shutout in a 4-0 win over the Vancouver Canucks Friday night. Elliott has stopped all 71 shots in the three games he has played since returning to the lineup after missing 10 games with a knee injury. In his last 11 starts he is 9-0-1 with a 1.61 goals against average. He was not involved in the decision in the game in which he was injured on Feb. 22.

G Jake Allen will start Saturday night against the Capitals, coach Ken Hitchcock said.