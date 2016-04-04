St. Louis Blues - PlayerWatch

D Carl Gunnarsson was back after missing three games with a lower-body injury.

G Anders Nilsson stopped 19 of the 20 shots he faced in the last 40 minutes, and the Blues inched closer to first-place Dallas with a 5-1 win over the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday night. “I felt better than I thought it was going to be,” said Nilsson, who was pressed into action with Brian Elliott back in St. Louis. “The guys in front of me did a good job. The shots that came were mostly from the outside. It was fun to play. It’s been a little while.”

G Jake Allen has left Sunday’s game against the Colorado Avalanche with an undisclosed injury. Allen appeared to get hurt making a save late in the first period but stayed in net until intermission. Anders Nilsson took over at the start of the second period while Allen remained in the locker room. Allen, who had 11 saves Sunday, missed 17 games earlier this season with a lower-body injury. He lost his first three games when he returned Feb. 22 but has gone 7-2 since. “I‘m not even sure what it is,” Blues coach Ken Hitchcock said. “We’ll have a better evaluation in the morning. Hopefully it’s day to day.”