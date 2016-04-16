St. Louis Blues - PlayerWatch

RW Vladimir Tarasenko scored one goal in their 3-2 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks in game two of their opening round series Friday night. It was Tarasenko’s 11th goal in 15 career playoff games. He had five goals in five regular-season games against Chicago, the most by one player against the Blackhawks this year. His .733 playoff goals-per-game average is the best in franchise history among players with at least 15 postseason appearances.

D Kevin Shattenkirk scored his third career playoff goal with just over a second remaining in regulation. Dating back to the 2015 postseason, Shattenkirk has nine points over his last eight playoff games.

G Brian Elliott allowed two goals on 28 shots. Since returning from injury on March 19, Elliott is 7-2-0 with a 1.58 goals-against average, a .941 save percentage and four shutouts. In that 10 game stretch, he allowed more than two goals just twice.

F David Backes collected an assist, giving him a point in both games of this series. In six games against the Blackhawks this season, Backes has three goals and two assists