St. Louis Blues - PlayerWatch

F Robby Fabbri scored his first goal of the playoffs Thursday and added an assist giving him four points overall in the series. Fabbri became the first Blues rookie to post multiple points in a home playoff game since Jochen Hecht on April 21, 2000, vs. San Jose

F Jaden Schwartz scored for the third consecutive game Thursday, becoming the first Blues player to score in three straight playoff games since Andy McDonald tallied in four straight from April 14-21, 2012. Schwartz has now extended his postseason career-best point streak to four games.

F David Backes notched his second goal of the series and fourth point overall on Thursday. Dating back to the regular season, Backes has four goals and 10 points in his last nine games.

D Alex Pietrangelo logged a playoff career-high three assists Thursday, becoming the first Blues defenseman with three assist in a postseason game since Kevin Shattenkirk on April 22, 2015, vs. Minnesota.