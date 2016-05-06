FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
St. Louis Blues - PlayerWatch
#US NHL
May 7, 2016 / 8:05 PM / a year ago

St. Louis Blues - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

D Joel Edmundson turned the puck over to Dallas on a bad pass in Game 4 Thursday night, setting up a goal that allowed the Stars to tie the game early in the second period.

RW Vladimir Tarasenko scored one goal and assisted on another in their 3-2 loss to Dallas in Game 4 of their second round playoff series Thursday night. Tarasenko has six goals in the playoffs and five assists in 11 games and for his career has now scored 16 goals in 24 playoff games.

F Jaden Schwartz collected his sixth assist of the postseason and now has a point in five straight home playoff games (1g, 4a).

F Paul Stastny scored his first goal of the 2016 postseason and the 10th of his playoff career overall. Stastny is riding three-game point streak, the second longest of his postseason career

G Brian Elliott made 25 saves in the loss Thursday. Elliott is 3-3 with a 1.83 goals-against average and a .935 save percentage (one shutout) in six home starts this postseason

F Alexander Steen recorded his fourth assist of the postseason, marking a new single-season playoff career high. Steen now has points in three straight playoff games for the second time in his career (2g, 2a)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
