St. Louis Blues - PlayerWatch

G Brian Elliott was benched in the third period after giving up three goals on 14 shots during Thursday’s 3-0 loss to the Sharks in Game 3 of the Western Conference final. G Jake Allen will take over in goal for Game 4 against the San Jose Sharks on Saturday. “I would say, you know, about 9 or 10 this morning, made the decision,” coach Ken Hitchcock said. “I like to solicit a lot of opinions. So I listened to the coaches. We kind of got rid of it last night and didn’t want to deal with it that much because of the emotion of the game and everything. So I just talked it over this morning with everyone, including management. We came to the decision. It’s ultimately my call. But just feel like we need to get us a little bit of momentum change because we are not being rewarded for the work and they are, the small difference in the series being that.” Elliott has a .925 save percentage and 2.34 goals-against average this postseason. Allen, who has not started a game of any kind since April 3, has appeared in two playoff games in relief of Elliott this postseason for a total of 50 minutes. He has not allowed any postseason goals but has only had to make nine saves.

G Jake Allen will take over in goal for Game 4 against the San Jose Sharks on Saturday. Allen was the Blues’ starter last postseason, going 2-4 as St. Louis was eliminated in the first round by the Minnesota Wild. He had a .910 save percentage and 1.90 goals-against average in those six games.