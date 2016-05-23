FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
St. Louis Blues - PlayerWatch
May 24, 2016 / 4:30 AM / a year ago

St. Louis Blues - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Brian Elliott started the Blues' first 17 playoff games and was replaced by G Jake Allen in the third period of Game 3. Elliott went 9-8 with a 2.34 goals-against average and .925 save percentage in the playoffs, but lost two games in a row, prompting Hitchock to make the switch in an attempt to change momentum. "It had nothing to do with Brian and his play," Hitchcock said. "He's been unbelievable since the start of playoffs, but we needed, in my opinion, to jolt ourselves into playing a lot harder for whoever was in the net."

G Jake Allen will start over Brian Elliott in net for Monday's Game 5 of the Western Conference final vs. the San Jose Sharks at Scottrade Center in St. Louis. "I'm comfortable with either guy, but I woke up this morning, talked to the coaches again, and decided to go with Jake," Blues coach Ken Hitchcock said Sunday. On Saturday in San Jose, Allen made 31 saves in a 6-3 Blues win that evened the best-of-seven series at 2-2.

