10 months ago
St. Louis Blues - PlayerWatch
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
#US NHL
October 14, 2016 / 4:30 AM / 10 months ago

St. Louis Blues - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RW Vladimir Tarasenko had two goals and an assist to lead the Blues. Tarasenko scored on a wrist shot from the right circle as Jonathan Toews and Artem Anisimov watched from the Blackhawks' penalty box. He also had an empty-net goal with 1:06 remaining to make it 4-2.

D Kevin Shattenkirk and C Paul Stastny each finished with a goal and two assists for St. Louis (1-0-0).

RW Nail Yakupov made his Blues debut Wednesday, five days after he was acquired from the Oilers.

LW Scottie Upshall was credited with a goal with 19 seconds remaining after Blackhawks D Brent Seabrook inadvertently swept a pass into his own team's empty net.

D Alex Pietrangelo appeared in his first regular-season game as captain. Coach Ken Hitchcock promoted Pietrangelo to the role after RW David Backes signed with the Boston Bruins.

