10 months ago
St. Louis Blues - PlayerWatch
#US NHL
November 4, 2016 / 2:11 PM / 10 months ago

St. Louis Blues - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RW Ty Rattie was scratched Thursday against the Stars.

D Robert Bortuzzo (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Thursday morning.

C Paul Stastny and D Alex Pietrangelo each had a goal and an assist for St. Louis (5-4-2), who lost its second straight game. The Blues have been outscored 11-2 in those losses.

D Alex Pietrangelo, who sustained a lower-body injury in a loss to the New York Rangers on Tuesday and did not practice Wednesday, was in the lineup Thursday against the Stars.

D Alex Pietrangelo and C Paul Stastny each had a goal and an assist for St. Louis (5-4-2), who lost its second straight game. The Blues have been outscored 11-2 in those losses.

RW Ryan Reaves was scratched Thursday against the Stars.

