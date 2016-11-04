St. Louis Blues - PlayerWatch

RW Ty Rattie was scratched Thursday against the Stars.

D Robert Bortuzzo (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Thursday morning.

C Paul Stastny and D Alex Pietrangelo each had a goal and an assist for St. Louis (5-4-2), who lost its second straight game. The Blues have been outscored 11-2 in those losses.

D Alex Pietrangelo, who sustained a lower-body injury in a loss to the New York Rangers on Tuesday and did not practice Wednesday, was in the lineup Thursday against the Stars.

D Alex Pietrangelo and C Paul Stastny each had a goal and an assist for St. Louis (5-4-2), who lost its second straight game. The Blues have been outscored 11-2 in those losses.

RW Ryan Reaves was scratched Thursday against the Stars.