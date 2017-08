RW Vladimir Tarasenko snapped a seven-game goalless drought with an overtime goal in St. Louis' 4-1 victory over Columbus on Saturday. It was the longest stretch without a goal for Tarasenko since he went eight consecutive games early in the 2013-14 season. "He looked like he had his skating legs tonight," coach Ken Hitchcock said of Tarasenko. "He was a determined player. He stayed with it, we stayed with it. When your best players stay with it, it forces everybody to do that.''