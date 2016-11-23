St. Louis Blues - PlayerWatch

C Jori Lehtera, who scored the Blues' first goal Tuesday at Boston, scored into an empty net with 1:16 left to salt the game away for St. Louis -- his second and third goals of the season.

D Colton Parayko and C Patrik Berglund had two assists apiece for the Blues in a 4-2 win at Boston on Tuesday.

C Patrik Berglund and D Colton Parayko had two assists apiece for the Blues in a 4-2 win at Boston on Tuesday.

Blues LW Alexander Steen didn't make the trip to Boston. He missed his third straight game with an upper body injury.

G Jake Allen turned aside 39 shots to help the Blues snap a three-game road losing streak with a 4-2 win at Boston on Tuesday. "I thought the second period was the best we've played on the road, and then we needed the goalie in the third, and he came through big-time," Blues coach Ken Hitchcock said of Allen's fourth straight win.