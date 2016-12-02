St. Louis Blues - PlayerWatch

C Robby Fabbri registered two assists as the Blues beat the Lightning 5-4 Thursday.

RW Vladimir Tarasenko recorded his third career regular-season hat trick, and he added an assist in the Blues' 5-4 win over the Lightning.

LW Jaden Schwartz and RW David Perron failed to register a point Thursday against Tampa Bay, ending their scoring streaks. Perron had at least a point in eight consecutive games, the longest streak of his career and the longest active streak in the NHL. Schwartz point streak ended at seven games.

D Kevin Shattenkirk scored two power-play goals and added two assists Thursday in the Blues' 5-4 win over the Lightning. Shattenkirk has never completed a hat trick in his NHL career. With the Tampa Bay net empty in the closing minutes, the thought did cross Shattenkirk's mind. "I thought maybe I should stay out for the last 15 seconds and get selfish with it," he said. "I'm never really thinking hat trick."

C Paul Stastny played in his 700th career game Thursday against Tampa Bay. He finished with an even rating in 22:18 of ice time.

C Alexander Steen marked his return to the lineup with three assists as the Blues beat the Lightning 5-4 Thursday. Steen missed the previous six games because of an upper-body injury.

G Jake Allen made 22 saves Thursday in the Blues' 5-4 win over the Lightning.