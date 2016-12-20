G Carter Hutton made 32 saves Monday in the Blues' 3-2 overtime loss to the Oilers. Hutton, making his first start since Dec. 3 on his 31st birthday, really did not have much chance on either the tying or winning goals.

RW Dmitrij Jaskin was a healthy scratch for the fourth consecutive game Monday.

RW Nail Yakupov remained in the lineup for the Blues in place of RW Dmitrij Jaskin, who was a healthy scratch for the fourth consecutive game. He finished with an even rating in 10:32 of ice time against Edmonton.