LW Jaden Schwartz logged a goal and an assist as the Blues beat the Stars 3-2 in overtime Tuesday.

C Paul Statsny played just 2:15 after the second period Tuesday at Dallas due to an upper-body injury.

LW David Perron scored 1:55 into overtime as the Blues beat the Stars 3-2 Tuesday.

D Alex Pietrangelo was sidelined Tuesday due to an illness.

G Jake Allen stopped 36 of 38 shots in St. Louis' 3-2 overtime win at Dallas on Tuesday.