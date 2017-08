C Wade Megan scored the first goal of his career in his first NHL game Thursday in the Blues' 5-2 loss at Tampa Bay. Megan was called up from the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League before the game.

G Jake Allen stopped 27 shots for St. Louis before leaving with an apparent injury with 1:40 left, though St. Louis head coach Ken Hitchcock said after the game Allen was fine. The Blues lost 5-2 at Tampa Bay.