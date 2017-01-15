St. Louis Blues - PlayerWatch

D Colton Parayko notched a goal and an assist Saturday in the Blues' 4-0 win at San Jose.

G Carter Hutton, a one-time Sharks farmhand, stopped 23 shots in a 4-0 win at San Jose on Saturday. "Obviously, that's a cherry on top," Hutton said of registering his fifth career shutout and second against San Jose in four career appearances. "My last games have been good, I feel solid. It was a great team effort. We weathered the storm. They had some chances in the first, and we kind of tipped the ice and killed some penalties. From there, we took over and played rock solid."

D Kevin Shattenkirk recorded two assists Saturday in the Blues' 4-0 win at San Jose.

LW Dmitrij Jaskin played in place of LW Scottie Upshall as Blues coach Ken Hitchcock said he wanted more size on the fourth line. Jaskin had an even rating in 11:47 of ice time Saturday at San Jose.