St. Louis Blues - PlayerWatch

D Carl Gunnarsson returned to the Blues lineup for the first time in eight games, seven of which he missed because of a lower-body injury. He replaced D Joel Edmundson, who was a healthy scratch for the first time in 21 games.

LW Scottie Upshall, a healthy scratch for the last three games, was back in the Blues lineup, in place of RW Nail Yakupov. In 39 games this season, Upshall has four goals and four assists.

G Jake Allen allowed four goals on 10 shots in Thursday's 7-3 loss to Washington. Allen, who's allowed 10 goals on 36 shots in his last three starts, was removed for the fourth time in his past six starts and the third time in a row. He was not made available to the media after the game. Blues coach Ken Hitchcock admitted the team is in a tough spot when it comes to Allen's recent performance. "I don't know how far it sets him back," Hitchcock said. "Everything we needed to see, we saw at practice. There's a lot going on right now. He's kind of locked up mentally, and he's going to have to fight through this. We know we are going to need way better just to be competitive. Beating it up any more is not going to do us any good."