C Ivan Barbashev was recalled by the Blues from the AHL Chicago Wolves on Monday. Barbashev, 21, made his NHL debut on Jan. 26 against Minnesota, logging one shot and four hits in 10:03 of ice time. The 6-foot, 195-pound Barbashev skated in 45 games with the Wolves this season, ranking third on the team with 37 points (19 goals, 18 assists).