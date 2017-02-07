LW Kenny Agostino was leading the AHL in scoring when the Blues recalled him over the weekend to replace injured forward Robby Fabbri, who will be out all season with a torn ACL. The 24-year-old Agostino scored on a breakaway 2:10 into the third period Monday, beating Flyers G Michal Neuvirth under the crossbar to give the Blues a 2-0 lead. It was his first NHL goal since April 4, 2014, as a rookie member of the Flames.

G Carter Hutton had something to prove to coach Mike Yeo and the Blues after allowing 13 goals in three previous appearances. Hutton stopped all 26 shots he faced to lead the Blues to a 2-0 win over the Flyers on Monday.