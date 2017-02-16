St. Louis Blues - PlayerWatch

G Carter Hutton blocked 25 shots for his fourth shutout of the season as the Blues posted a 2-0 victory over the Red Wings on Wednesday. Hutton credited some tweaks that coach Mike Yeo has made in the team's defensive system, going from man-to-man to zone in their own end, for creating an environment where the goaltenders are capable of stopping all the shots on many nights. "We're giving up stuff but we know what we're giving up," Hutton said. "If we're going to give up the perimeter one timer, it's easy for us to see and we can collect it.

F Vladimir Tarasenko is the first Blues player to post three consecutive 25-goal seasons since Keith Tkachuk (2001-04).