F Wade Megan was assigned to the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League by the St. Louis Blues. Megan, 26, ranks second on the Wolves and fourth in the AHL with 45 points, including a league-best 23 goals, in 50 games this season. The 6-1, 190-pound Megan has been in three games with the Blues, scoring his first career NHL goal on Dec. 22 in Tampa Bay. He signed by the Blues as a free agent on July 2, 2016.

F Kyle Brodziak was activated from injured reserve by the St. Louis Blues on Friday. Brodziak, 32, has been sidelined for the past 10 games with a right foot injury after going on injured reserve Jan. 25. The 6-foot-2, 212-pound Brodziak has 10 points (six goals, four assists) and 27 penalty minutes in 47 games with the Blues this season. He is in his second season with the Blues after signing as a free agent on July 2, 2015.