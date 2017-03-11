St. Louis Blues - PlayerWatch

D Joel Edmundson netted the game-winner with just 20 seconds remaining in regulation. It was Edmundson's third career goal and his first game-winner

D Robert Bortuzzo fed Edmundson for the game-winner. It was Bortuzzo's third assist and fourth point overall this season

F Paul Stastny scored his 18th goal and added his 21st for his ninth multi-point effort of the season. Stastny's 18 goals are his most as a Blue and he now sits one point shy of reaching the 40-point plateau for the ninth time in his 11-year career

D Alex Pietrangelo tallied his 25th assist, extending his assist streak to three games (3a) and giving him five points in his last six games overall (1g, 4a). Pietrangelo collected his 229th career assist, passing Adam Oates for 12th on the all-time franchise list. Pietrangelo also tied Rob Ramage for third on the all-time assist list among defensemen

F Ryan Reaves logged his fourth of the year and his first at Scottrade Center. Reaves was later awarded a penalty shot but was stopped by Anaheim goaltender John Gibson. It was the first penalty shot of Reaves' career and the first by any Blue since Alexander Steen was unsuccessful against Pekka Rinne on March 6, 2014 in Nashville

G Jake Allen made 23 saves, earning his 82nd career win. Allen is now just one win shy of tying Jaroslav Halak (83) for 6th on the Blues' all-time wins list