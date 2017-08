RW Dmitrij Jaskin was scratched for the Wednesday game at Anaheim. Blues coach Mike Yeo said after Wednesday's morning skate that Jaskin will be out for at least a week with an upper-body injury.

G Jake Allen made 20 saves in the Blues' 2-1 loss at Anaheim on Wednesday. Allen needs one victory to pass Jaroslav Halak for sixth place in career wins for the club.