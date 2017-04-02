St. Louis Blues - PlayerWatch

LW Kenneth Agostino was recalled from AHL Chicago on Saturday under emergency conditions. Agostino, 24, leads the AHL with 79 points (22 goals, 57 assists) through 63 games with the Wolves this season. He also made seven appearances with the Blues, posting one goal, two assists and two penalty minutes.

D Petteri Lindbohm was recalled from AHL Chicago on Saturday under emergency conditions. Lindbohm, 23, appeared in 47 games for the Wolves this season, posting 15 points (seven goals, eight assists) and 52 penalty minutes. He played in five games for the Blues, serving four penalty minutes.