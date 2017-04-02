FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
St. Louis Blues - PlayerWatch
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NHL
April 2, 2017 / 11:27 PM / 5 months ago

St. Louis Blues - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LW Kenneth Agostino was recalled from AHL Chicago on Saturday under emergency conditions. Agostino, 24, leads the AHL with 79 points (22 goals, 57 assists) through 63 games with the Wolves this season. He also made seven appearances with the Blues, posting one goal, two assists and two penalty minutes.

D Petteri Lindbohm was recalled from AHL Chicago on Saturday under emergency conditions. Lindbohm, 23, appeared in 47 games for the Wolves this season, posting 15 points (seven goals, eight assists) and 52 penalty minutes. He played in five games for the Blues, serving four penalty minutes.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.