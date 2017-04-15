F Joel Edmundson scored his second goal of the postseason and has a goal in back-to-back games for the 1st time in his career.

RW Zach Sanford made his career playoff debut, skating on the team's third line. The rookie played in 39 regular-season games, scoring four goals. Sanford was in the lineup after the Blues scratched C Jori Lehtera.

F Magnus Paajarvi recorded the second postseason assist of his career in just his fifth postseason game. The Blues are 11-2-0 this season when Paajarvi records at least one point.

F Jaden Schwartz scored his seventh career postseason goal, which turned out to be the game-winner. It is the second postseason game-winner of his career (first round, game 3 at Chicago, 2016). Schwartz has a point in back-to-back games and has been a part of both game-winning goals this series (1g, 1a)

F Kyle Brodziak recorded the sixth postseason assist of his career, which was also his first with the Blues. Brodziak has an assist in two of his last three games.

D Alex Pietrangelo recorded the 19th postseason assist of his career, which ranks seventh among defensemen on the Blues all-time franchise list. Pietrangelo has seven points in his last six games overall,

G Jake Allen stopped 23 of the 24 shots he faced to earn his 5th career postseason victory. Allen has stopped 74 of the 76 shots he has faced in the first two games and has won back-to-back postseason starts for the first time in his career Since Mike Yeo took over as head coach, Allen has started 27 games and has gone 18-7-2, while posting a .941 save percentage and 1.77 GAA.