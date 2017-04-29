St. Louis Blues - PlayerWatch

LW Ivan Barbashev was inserted into the Blues' lineup in place of LW Magnus Paajarvi. Barbashev, a healthy scratch in the last two games, skated on a line with C Jori Lehtera and RW Vladimir Sobotka.

F Vladimir Tarasenko, who led the Blues with 39 goals in the regular season, scored a power-play goal late in the first period and then connected for the game winner with 3:51 left in the third period to give the Blues a 3-2 win Friday night over the Nashville Predators. Tarasenko notched his 21st and 22nd career playoff goals to surpass Brian Sutter and Red Berenson (21) for sole possession of third on the franchise's all-time list, trailing only Brett Hull (67) and Bernie Federko (35). Tarasenko also recorded his sixth career multi-goal game in the postseason; only Hull (13) and Federko (7) have more such outings in franchise playoff history. "He's a special player," Blues defenseman Colton Parayko said about Tarasenko. "Obviously, no one scores every single game. Everyone goes through periods of time without scoring, but at the same time everyone just talks about his goal scoring but they don't talk about his little things. He's always doing the little things right. He's always working hard, he's shoving pucks in and he's always making our team better. If he's not scoring he's generating things in other areas which is very huge for our team."