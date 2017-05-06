FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
St. Louis Blues - PlayerWatch
May 7, 2017 / 10:24 PM / 3 months ago

St. Louis Blues - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

F Jaden Schwartz scored his fourth goal of the postseason, which leads the Blues. It was also the game-winning goal, which was Schwartz's 3rd of the postseason. His 3 game-winning goals share the lead overall this postseason (Jake Guentzel)

F Dmitrij Jaskin dressed in his first game of the postseason and scored his first goal. Jaskin has 3 points in his last seven postseason game (2g, 1a). Jaskin also recorded eight shots, four hits, and two takeaways. His eight shots were a career-high (reg. + postseason).

G Jake Allen stopped 21 of the 22 shots he faced Friday to earn his sixth victory of the postseason. Allen is 7-2-0 in his last 9 starts against Nashville at Scottrade Center, posting a 2.28 GAA and a .917 save percentage in that span.

