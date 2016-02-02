Preview: Blues at Predators

The Nashville Predators began to find their best form before the All-Star break and look to carry that over with a four-game homestand that begins against the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday. Nashville has allowed one goal in each contest during its perfect four-game road trip prior to the break, pushing itself into the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Pekka Rinne, one of four Predators who participated in All-Star Weekend in the Music City, won three of those games after struggling through most of the first half of the campaign. Nashville will try to maintain its stingy play on defense against the Blues, who totaled one goal in two games before the break. All-Star Vladimir Tarasenko leads St. Louis with 25 goals and 46 points but has been kept off the scoresheet in three consecutive games. Brian Elliott has performed admirably in net since Jake Allen went down with a knee injury, allowing 15 goals while going 5-2-1 in eight straight starts for the Blues.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Sportsnet, FSN Midwest (St. Louis), FSN Tennessee (Nashville)

ABOUT THE BLUES (28-16-8): St. Louis has been looking for a little bit more supplemental offense behind Tarasenko and Alex Steen (15 goals, 42 points) as it stands 22nd in the league in scoring (2.42 goals per game). Pending free agent David Backes is third on the team with 28 points – just ahead of defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk (27), who has been mentioned in trade rumors as the team looks to bring in more offense. Jaden Schwartz (ankle) could help when he returns soon from injured reserve and Robby Fabbri (11 goals) continues to progress.

ABOUT THE PREDATORS (24-18-8): The Predators also may be in the market for offense before the trade deadline as they rank 18th in the league in scoring (2.54). All-Star defensemen Roman Josi (35 points) and captain Shea Weber (31) lead the team in scoring while All-Star forward James Neal tops the club with 18 goals. Ryan Johansen has been productive since being acquired from Columbus for defenseman Seth Jones, notching three goals and 10 points in 10 games.

OVERTIME

1. The Blues have won four straight meetings, including three this season – two by just one goal.

2. The Predators are 18-for-18 on the penalty kill over their last six contests.

3. St. Louis D Colton Parayko is second among all rookies in the league - first among blue-liners - with a plus-18 rating.

PREDICTION: Predators 4, Blues 2