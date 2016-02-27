Preview: Blues at Predators

The Nashville Predators appear to be rounding into form at the right time and look to continue solidifying a spot in the postseason when the St. Louis Blues pay them a visit on Saturday afternoon. The Predators have won three straight and boast a 5-0-3 record over their last eight contests while allowing just nine goals in their past seven games.

“We’re playing some good hockey, we’re competing, we’re getting contributions from a lot of guys,” Nashville center Mike Fisher told reporters after a 3-1 triumph at Chicago on Thursday. “We’re definitely playing a better game all around. It’s obviously showing.” The Predators will try to snap a five-game losing streak against the Blues, who have dropped two straight after a 6-0-1 stretch. Leading scorer Vladimir Tarasenko has recorded a pair of tallies and three assists in his last two contests, but St. Louis managed one goal on 36 shots during a home loss to the New York Rangers on Thursday. “We’ve got to see another gear, a level of determination, a hunger around the net if we expect to score goals,” Blues coach Ken Hitchcock told reporters.

TV: 3 p.m. ET, FSN Midwest (St. Louis), FSN Tennessee (Nashville)

ABOUT THE BLUES (35-19-9): Top-pair defenseman Alex Pietrangelo could return to the lineup against Nashville or Sunday at Carolina after missing three weeks with a knee injury. That should help a defense that has surrendered 12 goals over the last three contests – four on 40 shots in two games against Jake Allen since his return from injured reserve. Ryan Reaves will be serving the second contest of his three-game suspension for an illegal hit while Jori Lehtera is questionable after getting hit in the face with the puck on Thursday.

ABOUT THE PREDATORS (30-21-11): Filip Forsberg has played a big part in Nashville’s surge, recording nine goals in his last 10 contests to take over the team lead with 23 – three shy of last season’s career-high total. Forsberg has notched 42 points overall – two behind defenseman Roman Josi for the team lead. All-Star defenseman Shea Weber (36 points) could miss his third straight game with a lower-body injury, but veteran Pekka Rinne has been outstanding in his last four contests - posting a 3-0-1 record and .969 save percentage.

1. The Blues have recorded a power-play goal in five straight games and eight of their last nine.

2. Nashville C Ryan Johansen is mired in a six-game point drought and has not scored a goal in 10 contests.

3. St. Louis LW Jaden Schwartz has collected four goals and two assists over his last seven games but missed practice Friday with an undisclosed injury and will be evaluated Saturday.

PREDICTION: Predators 4, Blues 2