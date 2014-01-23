Preview: Blues at Rangers

After being blasted unceremoniously in their last contest, the St. Louis Blues look to get back on track when they visit the New York Rangers on Thursday. Alex Steen’s career-high 25th goal was his team’s lone bright spot in a 7-1 rout by New Jersey on Tuesday. “They just outplayed us from the get-go,” Steen said after eclipsing his 2009-10 goal total. “We pretty much must leave this game behind; let it go.”

Perhaps Steen and the Blues would like to revisit their 5-3 victory over the Rangers on Oct. 12. Steen collected a goal and three assists as St. Louis defeated New York for the sixth time in seven meetings. Rick Nash missed that encounter with a head injury but scored twice for the second straight game in Tuesday’s 5-3 loss to the rival New York Islanders to increase his goal total to nine in as many contests.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Midwest (St. Louis), MSG (New York)

ABOUT THE BLUES (33-11-5): Captain David Backes recorded two goals and an assist in the teams’ previous meeting and notched an assist versus the Devils. Backes, who will represent the United States in his second Olympic Games, is one of 10 Blues making the trek to Sochi, Russia. “We’re really excited to have (10) players there, and I think it’s going to be great for us in the long term to have these guys experience this high level of hockey and competition,” general manager Doug Armstrong said.

ABOUT THE RANGERS (27-22-3): The Rangers swapped defensemen with Nashville on Thursday, sending the left-handed Michael Del Zotto to Music City for right-handed Kevin Klein. A former first-round pick, Del Zotto fell out of favor under new coach Alain Vigneault this season and found himself a healthy scratch quite often while registering just two goals and nine assists in 42 games. Del Zotto, 23, is set to be a restricted free agent in the summer, while the 29-year-old Klein is locked in at $2.9 million per year through the 2017-18 season.

OVERTIME

1. Rangers G Henrik Lundqvist returned to practice after sitting out Tuesday’s contest due to the flu. He is expected to start versus St. Louis.

2. The Blues have dropped four of six following a seven-game winning streak.

3. Rangers LW Chris Kreider recorded one goal and two assists on Tuesday, matching his point total over the previous seven games.

PREDICTION: Rangers 2, Blues 1