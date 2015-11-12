Preview: Blues at Rangers

Two teams who have matched their respective best starts in franchise history will square off when the streaking New York Rangers host the St. Louis Blues on Thursday night. The Metropolitan Division-leading Rangers have won six in a row and are riding a 10-game point streak (8-0-2) following a 3-0 shutout of Carolina to improve to 11-2-2.

Much like the Rangers, the Blues tied their best 15-game start and it came courtesy of a second straight shutout by Jake Allen, who has posted three consecutive wins entering the finale of a four-game road trip. “Each time I get on the ice I feel more at ease and more comfortable,” said Allen, who extended his personal shutout streak to 165:59. New York netminder Henrik Lundqvist knows what Allen is feeling after posting his first shutout of the season and franchise-best 56th of his storied career. Lundqvist has permitted four goals during his personal four-game winning streak.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Midwest (St. Louis), MSG (New York)

ABOUT THE BLUES (11-3-1): While Allen has surrendered two goals or fewer in seven consecutive starts, he received some unexpected offensive support from Martin Havlat, who netted the decisive goal four days after signing a two-way, one-year contract with the Blues. “It feels great and we won so that’s even better,” the 34-year-old Havlat said. “It’s nice to be part of an NHL game. I still love the game so I‘m happy the Blues gave me a chance.” St. Louis forward Alexander Steen has three goals and an assist on the road trip to tie Vladimir Tarasenko for the team lead with 13 points.

ABOUT THE RANGERS (11-2-2): Rick Nash returned from a two-game injury absence to score one goal and set up another in Tuesday’s victory for New York, which has permitted two goals or fewer in 10 straight games. “I think the confidence rolls down right from your goalie,” Nash said. “I think (Lundqvist‘s) one of the best goalies in the world and it kind of flows that way. We have the best defense corps in the league, in my opinion, and from there it just rolls on to our forwards.” The Rangers killed off all six power plays Tuesday and have snuffed out 32-of-34 over 11 games.

OVERTIME

1. Lundqvist is 1-4-0 with a 2.67 goals-against average versus St. Louis.

2. Tarasenko has two goals and two assists in four games against the Rangers.

3. The teams split a pair of matchups last season, with each winning on the road.

PREDICTION: Rangers 3, Blues 1