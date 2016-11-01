Preview: Blues at Rangers

the St. Louis Blues zipped off to a fast start this season with three consecutive victories, capped by a 3-2 win over the New York Rangers. The Blues have struggled since that time, particularly on offense, which could be an issue when they visit on the high-scoring New York Rangers on Tuesday night in a rematch.

St. Louis won for only the second time in six games by squeezing out a 1-0 home victory over Los Angeles, marking the fifth time in that span it has produced only one goal. "We're playing kind of like Italian soccer, 1-0, good defense, and it's just one goal. It's enough," Blues center Jori Lehtera said. New York has no such concerns lighting up the scoreboard, netting at least five goals on four occasions. The Rangers won for the fourth time in five games with a 6-1 demolition of Tampa Bay on Sunday that featured a four-goal second-period blitz.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Midwest (St. Louis), MSG Plus (New York)

ABOUT THE RANGERS (6-3-0): Michael Grabner pumped in 34 goals in 2010-11 with the New York Islanders, but he managed only 29 tallies in his previous three seasons combined. Now in his first season with the Rangers, Grabner is coming off his first hat trick since that 34-goal campaign and combined with linemates Kevin Hayes and J.T. Miller to amass nine points. "They're great players, I just tried to use my speed to open up some room for them," Grabner said. "I think we could have had a couple more."

ABOUT THE BLUES (5-2-2): St. Louis was mired in an eight-period drought without a goal by a forward before Jaden Schwartz struck in the third period for the game-winner against the Kings. Blues coach Ken Hitchcock shuffled his lines prior to the game in an effort to juice up the offense, but maintained he's not overly concerned by the lack of scoring. "The first 15 or 20 games of the season is like the playoffs," Hitchcock said. "Most teams are healthy and this is the type of energized hockey you get."

OVERTIME

1. Rangers F Chris Kreider, who has missed four straight games due to neck spasms, returned to practice Monday.

2. Blues G Jake Allen is 0-1-0 with five goals allowed in two starts versus St. Louis.

3. Grabner is tied with rookie Jimmy Vesey for the team lead with five goals.

PREDICTION: Rangers 3, Blues 2