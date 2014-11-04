Blues bump Rangers in shootout

NEW YORK -- After spending the first 20 minutes getting their ears boxed, the St. Louis Blues had some internal discussions in the locker room during the intermission.

Not that the one-goal deficit and massive shot differential didn’t do a lot of the talking for them.

“The results and the shots speak for themselves,” Blues center and captain David Backes said. “We just came in here and regrouped.”

It worked, as the Blues erased that deficit, then another late in the third period on their way to a 4-3 shootout victory against the New York Rangers on Monday night at Madison Square Garden.

Right winger Vladimir Tarasenko scored the deciding shootout goal along with a power-play goal in the second period. He also assisted on defenseman Jay Bouwmeester’s tying goal with 5:27 remaining in the third period to help push the game beyond regulation.

The 22-year-old Tarasenko, who has seven goals this season and six in his past four games, has been a big reason why the Blues (7-3-1) have won five straight. Tarasenko’s regulation goal was a thing of beauty, as he carved through four Rangers penalty killers before depositing the puck behind goaltender Cam Talbot to tie the score at 1 early in the second period.

“Yeah, that’s not a bad play that he makes,” said Backes, his tongue firmly planted in cheek. “I think I had the best seat in the house to watch it. He’s as dynamic of a goal scorer as anyone I’ve ever played with.”

Even with the first-period “fireside chat,” as coach Ken Hitchcock called it and Tarasenko’s talent on full display, goaltender Brian Elliott was fantastic while facing a barrage of shots. He stopped 36 in all and made six saves in overtime, helping to set the stage for Tarasenko’s shootout heroics.

Elliott also benefited from his defense, when all five skaters piled in front of a vacated net as Elliott sprawled back to cover the loose puck to end a sequence that saw defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk absorb a shot with his chest.

“I was the furthest guy from the net,” Elliott said. “That’s never really happened before. That’s the type of win we need, everybody coming together and working for each other. That was a key play for us tonight.”

The Rangers looked like they were going to escape with two points when right winger Martin St. Louis scored twice in the third period to pull New York ahead 3-2 after Blues center Patrik Berglund puts his team on top 2-1 earlier in the period. But Bouwmeester’s goal beat an unscreened Talbot, who was making his second start of the season.

“We did a great job to battle back, but just couldn’t finish it off,” Talbot said.

“There were a lot of positives we take out of tonight,” said St. Louis, who has three goals this season. “This is a game of results, we have to find ways, and we didn‘t. We got plenty of opportunities in overtime, and we just didn’t get it.”

The Rangers fell to 5-4-2 on the season, but it’s a commendable start considering they have played the entire season without center Derek Stepan, all but one game without defenseman Dan Boyle and faced the Blues without defensemen Ryan McDonagh, Kevin Klein and John Moore.

“We know the type of adversity we are facing, going into the season without (Stepan) and with Boyle getting hurt the first game of the year,” St. Louis said. “Every game is a different battle and we are trying to find a way. ... We are just trying to keep building it up and gradually you get guys back, but again you lose guys along the way too. It’s finding ways.”

NOTES: The Blues were without two key forwards: C Paul Stastny (shoulder) and RW T.J. Oshie (concussion). ... G Jake Allen is expected to get the start in New Jersey on Tuesday night against the Devils. ... Rangers D Conor Allen and D Dylan McIlrath entered Monday with five combined games of NHL experience. Allen played 13:03 while McIlrath took two minor penalties in 8:02. ... Rangers LW Ryan Malone, who cleared waivers Monday, was in the lineup in place of LW Mats Zuccarello, who was scratched due to an undisclosed injury. ... LW Chris Kreider’s first-period power-play was the Rangers’ third this season (3-for-32) with the man-advantage.