Preview: Blues at Red Wings

The St. Louis Blues have surged back into postseason contention since making a coaching change, winning five of six games in February after Mike Yeo replaced Ken Hitchcock. The Blues have played superbly away from home of late and can wrap up a perfect five-game road trip when they visit the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday night.

St. Louis' only loss since Yeo took over was a 4-1 setback to defending Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh, but it has surrendered a combined four goals in the last five victories. Goaltender Jake Allen, who was benched for poor play last month, was named the NHL Second Star of the Week after winning all three starts while posting a 1.00 goals-against average and a .967 save percentage. Detroit is skidding in the opposite direction, have dropped four in a row and nine of its last 11 games (2-5-4). The Red Wings' streak of 25 consecutive postseason appearances is in jeopardy as they are last in the Atlantic Division with an Eastern Conference-low 54 points.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, NBCSN

ABOUT THE BLUES (29-22-5): Patrik Berglund was on pace for a career-low goal total after scoring only once in his first 30 games. Now Berglund is closing in on his career high of 22 after scoring 16 goals in the past 26 games, capped by his first hat trick in Saturday's 4-2 victory at Montreal. "It feels really good," said Berglund, who has five goals in the past three games. "I've been around the net more and I've been a little lucky, too. Pucks have been going in. I'm not missing the net."

ABOUT THE RED WINGS (22-24-10): Detroit expects to be without Gustav Nyquist, who has a phone hearing with the league Wednesday after spearing Minnesota defenseman Jared Spurgeon in the face Sunday. Nyquist, third on the team in scoring, was replaced by Tomas Tatar on the No. 1 line at Tuesday's practice. "I think you can argue a very strong case that the intent wasn’t there," coach Jeff Blashill said. "He’ll explain why his stick was in the position it was, but the intent was not there."

OVERTIME

1. Allen is 1-0-3 with a 2.40 goals-against average versus Detroit.

2. Red Wings F Thomas Vanek, who sat out Sunday's game, returned to practice Tuesday and is hopeful of playing.

3. Blues F Paul Stastny (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday and will sit out the next two games.

PREDICTION: Blues 4, Red Wings 2