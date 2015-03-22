Red Wings 2, Blues 1 (OT): Justin Abdelkader scored a power-play goal 24 seconds into overtime as host Detroit completed a two-game season sweep of St. Louis.

Blues center Patrik Berglund was issued a tripping penalty late in regulation and the Red Wings made him pay moments into overtime. Defenseman Marek Zidlicky’s one-timer from the left circle was denied by Jake Allen, but Abdelkader muscled his way in front and broke his stick while getting just enough on the puck to tap it home.

Abdelkader also had an assist on Erik Cole’s third goal in five contests for the Red Wings, who won for the first time in three games without Pavel Datsyuk (lower body). Defensemen Kyle Quincey, Niklas Kronwall and Zidlicky each notched an assist and Jimmy Howard made 23 saves in the win.

Alex Steen scored a power-play goal and Allen turned aside 23 shots for the Blues, who moved past idle Nashville atop the Central Division despite dropping three in a row (0-1-2). Paul Stastny and defenseman Alex Pietrangelo each had an assist to extend their respective point streaks to three games.

St. Louis cashed in on its fourth opportunity with the man advantage as Steen unleashed a blast from above the left circle that sailed through a maze of players and past Howard to open the scoring at 9:38 of the second period. The slim advantage held up until 24 seconds into the third, as Abdelkader’s shot hit Blues defenseman Chris Butler up high - and Cole alertly spotted the loose puck on the doorstep and deposited it past Allen.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Detroit has converted on the power play in 11 of its last 12 games. ... Steen’s goal gave him 300 points as a member of the Blues. He is the 18th player to reach that milestone. ... Stastny has scored one goal and set up two others while Pietrangelo has recorded three assists on their respective point streaks.