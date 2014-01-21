Blues subdue Red Wings

DETROIT -- The St. Louis Blues were their normal selves: workmanlike, physical and methodical.

Getting goals from four different players, including three by defenseman on Monday night, the Blues beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-1 at Joe Louis Arena.

“The first two periods we played the way we had to play,” St. Louis coach Ken Hitchcock said. “I think the scoring chances were about even in the first two periods, but the zone time was in our favor.”

Blues defensemen Barret Jackman and Kevin Shattenkirk scored 1:20 apart early in the second period to break a 1-1 tie.

Left winger Magnus Paarjarvi and defenseman Jay Bouwmeester scored for the Blues (33-10-5), which had lost its previous two games. Left winger Alex Steen and center Derek Roy each had two assists and Jarislav Halak made 22 saves.

“We had a full team effort, at least for the first two-and-a-half periods,” Jackman said. “ ... The first 50 minutes, I thought we played a total, controlled, very aggressive, solid game.”

Right winger Gustav Nyquist scored for Detroit (21-18-10). Goaltender Jimmy Howard stopped 22 shots before being replaced by goalie Petr Mrazek midway through the second period because Howard, one of the goalies on the U.S. Olympic team, suffered a knee injury. He missed time earlier in the season with a left knee injury.

“He got hurt. The same knee, I guess,” Red Wings coach Mike Babcock said.

Howard is day to day.

Mrazek made 13 saves.

“Well, I think we obviously was not good enough from our side,” Detroit captain and center Henrik Zetterberg said. “Still, we had it 1-1 after the first, had some good looks on the 5-on-3 (in the second period) there and couldn’t really get it going, but in the third their fourth goal kind of ended the game tonight.”

The Red Wings came into the game missing several regulars because of injuries.

Jackman broke a 1-1 tie with a one-timed screened shot from the high slot 1:01 into the second period with the teams playing 4-on-4. It was Jackman’s third goal of the season.

Shattenkirk’s goal was on the power play and came 2:21 into the period on a screened shot from the left point. It was Shattenkirk’s seventh goal of the season.

“There was no chance. ... There was no way Howie was going to see any of those,” Hitchcosk said. “We had two big bodies at the net all the time.”

Jackman added, “We had a lot of guys going into the hard areas of the ice. It’s a lot easier to get the puck through.”

Nyquist’s power-play goal tied the score with 26 seconds remaining in the first period. He controlled and put in a loose puck during a goal-mouth scramble for Nyquist’s sixth goal of the season and his first in nine games.

“They got the power-play goal late in the first period, but we got the momentum back,” Bouwmeester said.

Bouwmeester got his fourth goal 2:14 into the third period when his shot from the left point went in off Red Wings center Riley Sheahan.

The score was tied at 1 after the first 20 minutes despite St. Louis outshooting Detroit 18-7.

Paarjarvi opened the scoring with 8:47 left in the first period when he banked one in off Howard’s leg on a wraparound from behind the net. It was Paarjarvi’s fourth goal of the season.

Halak made a spectacular point-blank save on right winger Todd Bertuzzi 9:28 into the first period.

NOTES: C Darren Helm returned for Detroit after missing 18 of the past 19 games with shoulder and groin injuries. ... St. Louis D Ian Cole is from Ann Arbor, Mich. ... The Red Wings were without C Pavel Datsyuk (lower body), RW Johan Franzen (post-concussion syndrome), RW Daniel Alfredsson (back spasms), D Jonathan Ericsson (ribs), C Joakim Andersson (back), C Cory Emmerton (finger) and G Jonas Gustavsson (groin). ... Blues coach Ken Hitchcock is an assistant coach for the Canadian Olympic team. The head coach for Team Canada is Detroit coach Mike Babcock. Also both GMS, Detroit’s Ken Holland and St. Louis’ Doug Armstrong are on the management team ... It was Blues RW Ryan Reaves’ 27th birthday on Monday.